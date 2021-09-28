First Nintendo Switch OLED Unboxes and Comparisons to Previous Models Published

Even before the official launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED, unboxes of the new console appeared on the web. The first was a video from the Japanese youtuber HikakinTV, and now there is a video from the American channel Nintendo Prime. As the latter pointed out, he received the tape from a fan.

A 16-minute HikakinTV commercial showcases the unboxing of the Nintendo Switch OLED and compares the new model to the standard Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. While the video may not fully capture the benefits of an OLED display (which displays deeper blacks and higher contrast than a standard display), there is still a clear difference in brightness between the models.

The Nintendo Prime trailer also showcases the Nintendo Switch OLED unboxing and box contents. In addition, the author of the video compared the gameplay of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on different models.

Nintendo Switch OLED will go on sale on October 22 in two colors (white and neon) at a price of 30,499 rubles. The new model features a 7-inch OLED screen with thin bezels, TV connectivity, a docking station with a LAN port and improved speakers.