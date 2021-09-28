Five points from Shipachev brought Dynamo victory in the derby against Spartak

Dynamo hosted Spartak on their ice in the KHL regular championship match. The blue and white won the Moscow derby with a score of 6: 3.

The main hero of the meeting was Dynamo captain Vadim Shipachev, who scored 5 (1 + 4) points in this meeting. The forward extended his streak: he is gaining points in all matches at the start of the season. On account of Shipachev 10 games and 24 (9 + 15) productive points.

The double was also designed by Dynamo forward Dmitry Rashevsky. At “Spartak” the first goal of the season was scored by the red-and-white rookie Jake Virtanen.

Hockey

KHL

Regular season

Dynamo M (Moscow) – Spartak (Moscow) – 6: 3 (0: 0, 3: 2, 3: 1)

Goals: Shipachev – 9 (big., Galiev, O’Dell), 32:23 – 1: 0. Virtanen – 1 (big, Lehtera, Head), 34:43 – 1: 1. Pedan – 1 (Galiev, Shipachev), 35:51 – 2: 1. Vishnevsky – 1 (big., Lekhterya, Kugryshev), 37:42 – 2: 2. Rashevsky – 7 (Shipachev, Mironov), 39:37 – 3: 2. Efremov – 1 (Chebykin, E.A. Zaitsev), 45:44 – 4: 2. Drozdov – 2 (Vishnevsky, Dansk), 49:40 – 4: 3. Galiev – 7 (Shipachev), 50:48 – 5: 3. Rashevsky – 8 (Galiev, Shipachev), 56:57 – 6: 3.

Goalkeepers: Bocharov – Dansk.

Fine: 10 – 6.

Throws: 36 (7 + 15 + 14) – 22 (7 + 10 + 5).

Judges: Morozov, Yudakov.

September 28. Moscow. VTB Arena.

