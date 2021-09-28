Following Kabaeva, Slutskaya attacked Utyasheva

The skater believes that the gymnast was wrong when she did not speak in defense of the Russians.

Irina Slutskaya decided to express her opinion on the dispute between ex-gymnasts Alina Kabaeva and Lyaysan Utyasheva. As a reminder, everything happened following the results of the performances of Russian “artists” at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kabaeva said then that she respects Utyasheva, but does not believe that the gymnast could speak out about the defeat of the Russian athlete Dina Averina.

Slutskaya wrote on Instagram that Utyasheva was wrong when she did not defend the Russians. In her opinion, Laysan cannot be considered a superstar in her sport.

“Her highest achievement is the world champion in the team competition. She did not even qualify for the Olympic Games and never participated in them. And in the all-around, she has never been a champion of Russia, or a European champion, or a world champion. Therefore, it is definitely impossible to hang her on the same board of honor with Kabaeva. These are different “weight categories” – said the athlete.

Recall that at the Summer Olympics, Utyasheva supported the Russian gymnasts, but at the same time praised their rival, the Israeli Lina Ashram, who won the gold medal. And professional experts are sure that Lina was given the victory undeservedly, she made mistakes in her performance.

Look also

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.