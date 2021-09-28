Foreigners’ opinion on VTB Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix – 2021 at Sochi Autodrom – everyone praises the race

“Lewis Hamilton won an amazing Russian Grand Prix. The final stage of the Grand Prix was exciting and unpredictable, but for Norris it was an absolute agony, “- wrote in his material Matt Morliege from Sky Sports.

“Lewis Hamilton has achieved a 100-win cutoff in the simply mesmerizing Russian Grand Prix,” added Lewis Larkam from Crash.

We have collected the most interesting statements of the world media about the race at Sochi Autodrom.

“Not bad for one of the most hated tracks on the calendar!”

“In a year of exciting F-1 races, the Russian Grand Prix may have topped the list,” states Evan Gale from GPFans. There were exciting events throughout the race: overtaking, a variety of strategies, tire wear, and culminating in the final five laps when it rained over part of Sochi Autodrom. ”

“Often called a boring track, Sochi Autodrom is not one of those whose Grand Prix are eagerly awaited by Formula 1 fans,” writes World in Sport Adam Jackels… – However, the 2021 Grand Prix proved that the Sochi circuit can also be a home for a quality race. From the struggle for the lead on the first lap to the drama at the very end in the rainy conditions, the Grand Prix was thrilling and intense. Not bad for one of the most hated tracks on the calendar! “





Lando, how is it! The fatal mistake of the leader in Sochi brought Hamilton the hundredth victory in his career

Luke Smith from Motorsport, for his part, noted that the race in Sochi would be considered excellent, even if it did not rain on its last laps.

“This is a sign of a brilliant Formula 1 season if we look at the races in Spain, France and Russia and find them to be the brightest or most memorable. Sochi Autodrom has hardly been a favorite track in F1 since it appeared on the calendar in 2014, and there is only one race left before moving to St. Petersburg.

We may remember the 2021 Russian Grand Prix for the late rain, which robbed Norris of his first victory and brought Hamilton’s hundredth, but even without the rain it was a brilliant race filled with many different strategies and overtakes throughout the peloton.

The jumbled grid thanks to the rain in qualifying and penalties definitely helped, but it was fantastic to see so much action and so much overtaking – these are not the things that Sochi is famous for.

Yes, it says more about the season itself than about the quality of the track, but in any case it is a fitting reminder that even the most maligned track can have its brilliant moments, ”said Smith.





Do not feel sorry for Norris: there is no excuse for his mistake, which cost the victory in Sochi. Results of the Russian GP

“In Abu Dhabi we will have the finish of the Haas riders in the first and second places.”

I agree with the opinions of my colleagues Oliver Harden from PlanetF1.

“This is the penultimate Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The announcement of the move to St. Petersburg is the beginning of the end for an unloved track that lacks elevation differences, variety, character and, in fact, everything you expect from the Grand Prix circuit. Despite the promise that the long and wide third turn will become one of the signature turns of Formula 1, from the very beginning its numerous similarities with Valencia played against Sochi – all these 90-degree turns.

At least Valencia managed to host the classic Grand Prix final in 2012, when Fernando Alonso won from 11th place and Michael Schumacher took the last podium of his career. This race was so exciting that at some point you might even wonder why F1 is leaving Valencia at all. But then you remembered everything. It seems that Sochi is also following in the footsteps of its older twin brother, having recouped over seven years of suffering.

The fact that each of the leaders’ cars started from an unusual place guaranteed an unusual Russian Grand Prix, and although there were too many DRS engines, the questions here are more likely to the F-1 in 2021, and not to the track itself – the interference of rain the very ending created what is arguably the most exciting F1 race conclusion since the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix.

I never thought that I would say this, but we are waiting for you, Sochi-2022. Only, please, bring rain with you for the last time too, ”Harden asked.



Related news The Russian Grand Prix became a record for the number of overtakes this season of Formula 1

Finally, the Grand Prix was admired by one of the authors of the WTF1 portal, Matt Gallagher.

“Honestly, I do not know how Formula 1 manages to surprise us with races of an ever higher level this season. At this pace, by the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we will have the Haas racers finish in first and second places, “Gallagher joked on his Twitter.