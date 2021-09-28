Former Zenit captain Yuri Vernidub wins the Champions League. He hates Russia and strengthens Real

“Grandpa, congratulations! You got Real Madrid in the draw. Bring me a Modric T-shirt from the Santiago Bernabeu! ” – these were the first words of Yuri Vernidub’s grandson after the Champions League draw. The Ukrainian coach of “Sheriff” not only sensationally brought the Pridnestrovian club to the group stage, but also immediately won a historic victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. An incredible figure for a team whose roster was renewed by 70% at the beginning of the summer. Despite this, “Sheriff” qualified from the first round, won six matches out of eight, scored 14 goals and conceded only two.

The career and success of Vernidub is a vivid illustration of the assertion that there is no prophet in his own country. Zaporozhets’ Zorya Luhansk has been biting Dynamo and Shakhtar in the Ukrainian league for nine seasons. Due to the war in Donbass, a club with a rich history (champion of the USSR-1972) lost the support of fans and greatly shrank in finances, but this did not prevent Vernidub from successfully performing not only in the Premier League, but also in the Europa League. The coach gave the result, while in Kiev and Donetsk more status and highly paid coaches were shuffled.

Yuri Vernidub in the match against Leipzig Photo: Imago

“I didn’t come to Sheriff for money. At Zarya, my salary was even higher. I want to try myself in the Champions League in Tiraspol, ”said Vernidub, who earned 300 thousand euros a year in Lugansk. This is nothing at all, if we compare with the coach of Shakhtar Donetsk Roberto De Dzerby (4.1 million euros per year) and Dynamo Mircea Lucescu (1.2 million).

The main excuse of the owners of Ukrainian tops sounded very primitive and cheap – this coach is good for peripheral teams, but can swim in a club with a lot of stars. Dinamo is used to giving Lobanovskiy’s pupils a chance, while Shakhtar boss Rinat Akhmetov is fixated on Brazilians, Portuguese and other foreigners. Departing from these narratives turned out to be more difficult than turning on logic and giving a person a chance. Indeed, in addition to taking Zorya to a new level, Vernidub also showed himself as a specialist who can maximize the potential of young players.

Ruslan Malinovsky shines in Atalanta today. Shakhtar gave up on a universal left-hander with a mighty shot and a talent for free throws, but in Luhansk the coach changed his position, and everything worked out. A similar story is with the defender Oleksandr Karavaev, whom Zorya sold to Fenerbahce, and now the guy is the main player in the Ukrainian national team. And the most important transfer and pride of Vernidub – the coach has pumped goalkeeper Andrey Lunin to the level of Real Madrid. Madrid paid 8.2 million euros for the talent – Zorya’s transfer record.

Yuri Vernidub during his work with Zorya Photo: Imago

With such a powerful background, it would be logical to invite Yuri Nikolaevich to the post of head coach of the national team after the scandalous departure of Andriy Shevchenko. And again there was silence – they were not even included in the short-list of applicants. It is important to understand that in Ukrainian football, as in many other spheres of life, a lot is decided by nepotism, and populism has become the Orwellian norm. Defeats are presented as victories.

The success in the match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the first round of the Champions League is especially pleasant for the coach due to the strained relations with this club. Several years ago, Vernidub was hooked on accusations by one of the experts of the Football channel owned by Akhmetov that a lot of penalties were put in the gates of Zorya’s rivals. “Hitler’s propaganda mouthpiece was Goebbels. Now the Football channels are the mouthpieces of Shakhtar. They will pour mud on everyone. I will say one thing: you can sell conscience, but you can’t buy it for any money! ” – the coach took offense at the miners.

After the end of the contract with Zorya in 2019, Yuri considered options from the near abroad. The agreement with Kairat broke down at the last moment, so Vernidub left for Belarus and took over Shakhtar Salihorsk. Everything was going great: beautiful attacking football, leadership in the championship, recognition and respect of the fans. But then there was a knockout in the qualification of the Europa League from the Moldovan Sfintul Gheorghe on penalties, and the coach did not hide behind excuses like “but we are the best team in the race”. A month and a half after Vernidub’s resignation, Shakhtar became the champion.

“Once at one match of“ Dawn ”the fans hung out a banner with the words“ Guys ”. I then told the guys that recognition is a big part, and we must always remember what it means to be a man. Adhere to and not compromise certain principles, respect yourself and those for whom you are responsible. Family, team, people, country, ”Vernidub is convinced. Because of his principles, the coach refuses to work in Russia, where in the late 1990s he captained Zenit and took the Cup. Vernidub considers Russia an aggressor and initiator of the conflict on the borders of Ukraine and is ready, if necessary, to go to defend his homeland.

The defender played in St. Petersburg for three seasons and was remembered for his steep execution of free throws and connections to the attack. I would have played further, but I was tortured by injuries. Yuri underwent two operations on the meniscus and asked Vitaly Mutko to break the contract, although he could well have turned on the Bale regime. In the case of Vernidub, it is impossible to imagine the situation of his compatriot Yaroslav Rakitskiy, who congratulated Shakhtar President Rinat Akhmetov on his birthday and apologized for recording a video in Zenit’s shirt. Passing the name of a opportunist is the worst offense for a coach.

Emotional Yuri Vernidub Photo: Getty Images

The sub-tribune premises of the 13,000-seat “Sheriff” arena are pasted over with canvases of outstanding players and coaches of the club – it took only six months of work in Transnistria to go down in the history of Vernidub. This fall, the Ukrainian will be tested by Real and Inter, and if the coach succeeds not to ask, but to rip off Modric or Vidal’s shirt, then Kiev and Donetsk autocrats will feel really naked.

Sheriff’s goal was nominated for the best ball in the 1st round of the Champions League

