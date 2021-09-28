Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

2

What are neuromorphic chips?

Neuromorphic chips differ from conventional chips in the way they work with information. These types of processors process data in much the same way the human brain reacts to incoming data – thanks to billions of neurons working together. The connections between neurons are constantly changing in response to external stimuli – this is how learning occurs. According to experts, neuromorphic processors are necessary to create a full-fledged artificial intelligence.

It is theoretically possible to create such a superprocessor, which would be built from transistors that mimic the operation of neurons. For this, there is an area such as neuromorphic engineering, which is dedicated to the transfer and reproduction of analog computations of the human brain in the form of a digital solution.

One of the most striking and successful examples in this area is the TrueNorth modular system, created by IBM for DARPA in 2014. It is an artificial network built on the basis of several processors. The system contains 4.5 billion transistors with 256 million emulated synapses. To replicate how the brain works as closely as possible, engineers have been able to create an energy-efficient network. So, if for the functioning of an Intel processor, about 140 watts of energy are needed, then TrueNorth consumed only 70 milliwatts.