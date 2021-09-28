Futures analysis: bears continued their attack

Disclaimer Financial market forecasts are the private opinions of their authors. The current analysis does not constitute a recommendation, trading guide, or investment research. ForkLog and Bybit are not responsible for the results of work that may arise when using this material to make trading decisions.

Last week, the negative dynamics in the market intensified – bitcoin briefly dropped to $ 39,500, and the price of Ethereum reached $ 2,650. Nevertheless, the leading cryptocurrency kept the psychological level of $ 40,000.

Is it possible to restore the crypto market in the current situation? We analyze the price levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange.

BTCUSD

On September 21, BTCUSD broke through the $ 42,600 level: the buyer absorbed the offer and did not allow the price to gain a foothold below. However, the strength of the bulls did not last long: after three days, the cryptocurrency again dropped to $ 42,600.

Levels on the daily BTCUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit) chart. Data: TradingView.

If $ 42,600 is held, the asset can be expected to recover to the resistance at $ 45,000. If it breaks out, the bulls’ target will be to retest the $ 48,000 level.

However, a more likely scenario is the continuation of the downtrend towards support in the $ 37,000 zone.

ETHUSD

At the time of this article publication, ETHUSD is also testing resistance at $ 2950. If the asset fails to break this level, the next support will be $ 2,500.

Support levels on the daily chart ETHUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit). Data: TradingView.

conclusions

Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing strong downtrends. The weak recovery of the first cryptocurrency after testing the psychological mark of $ 40,000 indicates the absence of a strong buyer in the market.

