Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Experts have found an unknown module for data transfer in the Apple Watch 7. This is reported by the MacRumors edition.

Reporters refer to the specifications of the new smartwatch filed by Apple with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The document mentions the presence of a separate wireless module that can transmit data at a frequency of 60.5 GHz. The sensor is activated only when the watch is installed on a proprietary docking station, which also has a similar wireless interface.

The text also states that the module is for internal use only. Experts suggested that the secret interface they found performs the functions of wireless diagnostics of the Apple Watch – in Apple stores or service centers.

The journalists noted that this module can transmit relatively large amounts of information. Thus, it can act in future products of the company as the only interface for wireless data transmission.

The latest versions of Apple smartwatches support data transfer using the new Ultra WideBand (UWB) technology. Specifically for Russian users, this option is disabled.

Apple Watch 7 was unveiled on September 14th. The smartwatch received a larger display and increased battery life. The device starts at $ 399.