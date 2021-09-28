Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has promised to fix all the problems of new smartphones in the next updates. This is reported by the GizChina edition.

Representatives of the American company responded to complaints from users regarding phones of the iPhone 13 series. As journalists noted, most often the owners of new devices complained about the problems of backup and Apple Music streaming service, which stopped working on current phones. In some cases, there may be an error in which the user cannot unlock the iPhone using the Apple Watch.

In the comments on the official forum, Apple support representatives admitted a number of errors. In particular, the problem of accessing the Apple Music catalog can be solved by updating the smartphone to a newer version of iOS 15. This problem was observed on all iPhone 13, iPad 9th generation and iPad mini 6th generation.

If errors occur, Apple Support recommends that you restart your device first. If the problem persists, then you should install a new version of the OS or wait for the next update to be released. According to journalists, some mistakes traditionally take place after the release of new Apple smartphones.

Apple’s current smartphones went on sale at the end of September. According to the Wildberries marketplace, the most popular device at the pre-order stage was the iPhone 13 Pro with a 256 gigabyte drive, available for 109,790 rubles.