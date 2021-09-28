Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has increased the cost of its cheapest Beats Flex headphones. This is reported on the product page in the company’s online store.

Previously sold on the Russian market for 4990 rubles, wireless headphones can now be bought for 6490 rubles. According to Apple’s website, the headset is available in multiple color options with fast shipping. The reasons for the sudden rise in price of headphones are not disclosed.

According to MacRumors journalists, Beats Flex has risen in price in other countries of the world, for example, in the United States. In the homeland of Apple, the most budgetary headset is now available for $ 69 instead of $ 49. Experts believe that the rise in prices may be due to supply chain constraints, which have increased the cost of components throughout the industry.

At the same time, the cost of other Apple headphones has not increased. So, the basic AirPods and AirPods Pro are still sold for 20 and 25 thousand rubles, respectively.

“The $ 20 Beats Flex is still a very affordable option to enter Apple’s headphone ecosystem, but it’s not as impressive a deal as it used to be,” the authors noted. The headset was introduced in October 2020.

Earlier, representatives of the bankrupt wearable electronics manufacturer Jawbone filed a lawsuit against Apple and Google. The company accuses the defendants of using patents to create noise canceling headphones.