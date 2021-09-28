Games and Samsung, esports and everyday entertainment

Hi.

The first computer games appeared fifty years ago: the DEC PDP-1 computer, for which the Spacewar! Toy was created, where it was necessary to destroy enemy starships. This is not just the first computer game, it could be played by two people, that is, the toy was multiplayer. The game was available to dozens of people who had a computer, the latter occupying a huge room, and it was impossible to call it personal. Interestingly, the game Spacewar! later it became popular, it appeared on game consoles, the graphics changed from year to year, millions of people around the world played.

What started out as fun has turned into a huge industry, games have become a part of modern life. Today, people play on computers, consoles, televisions and, of course, on mobile devices. Games are no longer computer games, now you can play anywhere, anytime.

South Korea can be considered the cradle of esports, the inhabitants of this country plunged into virtual worlds. An industry has sprung up out of nowhere that engages millions of people, teens dream of becoming esports players, and tournaments attract spectators who root for their teams. In 2013, Samsung bought the MVP Blue and MVP White teams and renamed them Samsung Galaxy. The team played games such as League of Legends, StarCraft, and StarCraft II. In 2017, the Samsung Galaxy team won the League of Legends World Championship. Samsung decided to abandon its own team, but continued to play a key role in esports, not only sponsoring various teams and tournaments around the world, but also creating devices that implement the gaming component. This is clearly seen on the example of TVs, where Samsung implements technical aspects that are important for games, which are difficult to expect from household appliances.

Let’s take a look at the Samsung Neo QLED TV to see exactly what Samsung has to offer for those looking to use the larger screen to play their favorite games.





The first thing you bet on is the minimum input delay, it is 5.3 milliseconds, which allows you to remove any potential problems in games, you get the maximum response quality, press the joystick button and immediately see the result on the screen.

I am sure that many players know how important it is for the screen to be able to display various scenes well. For example, when you are hiding in the shadows and looking at a brightly lit street. A poor-quality screen cannot show a big difference in picture brightness in one scene. The Samsung Neo QLED has a FreeSync Premium Pro feature, this is HDR support, where the brightness can be up to 1000 nits. But the main thing is that during the game you can clearly see the whole scene, every detail of the game.

Ultimately, four models from the 2021 Samsung Neo QLED lineup received the VDE Gaming TV Performance certification for revolutionary gaming performance. This is an example of how conventional devices can become gaming the moment you need it. Why is that? The answer lies on the surface, in our world games have become one of the main entertainments, everyone plays them, both children and adults.

But if you are a fan of PC gaming, then perhaps you will pay attention to the Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. This is a great example of how Samsung combines different technologies and achieves a different quality of all components.

Inside this monitor, the Quantum Mini LEDs are the same as those found on the Neo QLED series TVs. This display uses Quantum Matrix technology and provides improved 12-bit gradation for more precise control of the light source. With 2048 zones of local dimming, Quantum Mini LED modules make dark areas even darker and bright areas brighter. Thus, viewers see the image on the screen exactly as intended by the authors.

The peak brightness in HDR is up to 2000 nits, which makes the detail flawless, and the dark and light parts of the scenes are worked out equally well. In games, this is important. Other components of an excellent gaming monitor are also here, which proves the need for the manufacturer to combine the best from different product categories, to be able to correctly mix different technologies to achieve the best effect for the user.

But most of all are played today on mobile devices, smartphones have become the ultimate game console that is always in your pocket. Samsung was the first to pick up on this trend and create devices that allowed games to reach their full potential.

We can say that the Galaxy Z Fold3 is the ultimate gaming device, since the smartphone has a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex screen, the camera is hidden under the display and is not visible during the game. Full immersion in the gameplay, when nothing distracts you, amplified by stereo speakers, they support Dolby Atmos technology, the game profile makes special effects even more spacious. Both screens on the Galaxy Z Fold3 support 120Hz for a smooth gaming experience. The processor is made according to the technological standard of 5 nm, which provides not only speed in games and not only, but also the absence of noticeable heating, even if you play for a long time.

But not only the Galaxy Z Fold3 is a gaming device, as well as in the Galaxy S21 line, AI algorithms were introduced that track the use of the device, how demanding games are to hardware, and the smartphone independently selects the optimal parameters. In the game accelerator Game Booster, you can turn off any notifications so that nothing distracts you from the game, set the maximum graphics settings.

But the most important thing, as always, is iron, what the device consists of. An excellent screen with high brightness and contrast, support for a frequency of 120 Hz, reliable Wi-Fi operation – all together provide a productive solution that can handle any games with ease. In Russia, Samsung is a partner of the Russian virtual motorsport championship in the Forza Motorsport discipline. In the spring of 2021, two teams, Navi and LCL Stars, competed for first place in the League of Legends Spring Split Final. The victory remained with the Navi team, the players used the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. This example is one of many, and it shows that professional players get an advantage using regular, production models, since they were originally created with the game direction in mind. It is important that Samsung engineers create balanced solutions that perform well not only in everyday life, but also in difficult conditions, when every last drop needs to be squeezed out of them.

Collaborating with game creators is another good tradition for Samsung. For example, the highly popular Fortnite game first appeared on Android thanks to the company, along with the Galaxy Note9 and new tablets. In addition to the very ability to play Fortnite, Samsung device users received unique skins, as well as in-game currency.

The fact that the game, which is demanding on the resources of the device, was released on Samsung smartphones and tablets, proves the level that was originally laid in them. This is proof that the devices are ideal for gaming and Samsung strives to make every effort to give the user the best possible experience.

Games are one of the entertainment for a modern person, it is impossible to deny it. Someone plays for hours on end, someone does it from time to time to take time on the road, while away minutes or hours. No matter where you play, on the road or at home, Samsung devices are designed with your desires and all modern gaming requirements in mind. Moreover, even the Kids Edition tablets for children have a set of games for the little ones, but, importantly, also parental control. As a parent, you can limit the game time, control how much time your child spends behind the screen.

The example of children’s tablets once again proves that games have become a part of any Samsung product, they are thought of, and hardware is created for them. It doesn’t matter how you play today, whether you are an amateur or a professional. The important thing is that when choosing Samsung equipment, you will definitely be sure that it was also created for games, so that you feel comfortable playing with your favorite toys. Let’s play!