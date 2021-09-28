Gary Neville harshly answered the question of whether footballers need to apologize for missed penalties

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville answered the question of whether players need to apologize on social media after missed penalties. Last week, the Portuguese midfielder of Manchester United Bruno Fernandes missed the 11-meter in the end of the English Premier League match with Aston Villa (0: 1) and published a post about this on Instagram.

“Football players need to fire their PR managers and speak frankly themselves. In the coming weeks, I will react harshly to this. Players hire these comment managers to create non-existent personalities for them.

The very culture of apology in football would be acceptable if it were sincere. More often than not, however, it is just a smokescreen to hide the gruesome performance.

And the last thing on this topic, as well as my advice to football players. If you want to say something after the game, go on TV (I understand that football players do not always want this) or post a video on social networks, where everyone can see that it is really you, “Neville wrote in Twitter…

Bruno Fernandes missed penalty:

