General Director of Krasnodar – Sochi: “Judge Panin set a record by not showing 6 yellows to your players. Impossible to make a mistake 6 times in one direction ”- Football

The general director of Krasnodar, Vladimir Khashig, answered the sports director of Sochi, Dmitry Rubashko.

Rubashko named “Hysterical behavior” Khashig’s dissatisfaction with the refereeing of the teams in the 9th round of the RPL (0: 3).

“The club will contact the ESC. I am ready to explain to Mr. Rubashko what caused my “emotional and hysterical”, as he put it, behavior, speaking about my comments after the game against Sochi on 26 September.

The referee of the match, Mr. Panin, in my opinion, set a record by not showing the players of your team six yellow cards for their violations!

In order not to be unfounded, I suggest that you yourself look at the moments of violations (some of which were not even recorded by the referee), namely: at the 8th minute, 14th second, 9th minute, 47th minute, 8th second, 61st minute 56th second, 67th minute 41st second and 91st minute 7th second.

At the same time, all the cards that were possible were shown to our players! And the most unpleasant thing is that in almost all these moments, Mr. Panin was in an ideal position for review and decision-making.

Yes, we won, but six unannounced warnings are too many. Therefore, we will, of course, take your advice to contact the ESC for all of the above points.

I am deeply convinced that it is impossible to go wrong six times in one direction. I am convinced that if the judges are wrong, then they are wrong in both directions, but not six times only in one. Six unshown yellow cards are too many.

And when the ESC considers all these moments and makes its decision, we can call you. And if your and our fans want to see these moments for themselves, we can post them so that everyone can enjoy the “magnificent” refereeing of Mr. Panin.

By the way, in our last game with you on May 1, 2021, our player Cabella was sent off for two yellow cards. And the same ESC, where you recommended me to contact, recognized the removal of Cabella erroneous. So, of course, I will appeal again! ” – said Khashig.

Khashig called Sochi a team from St. Petersburg and criticized the refereeing: “Bezborodov put pressure on the VAR with the authority of the young judge. Such referees should not be in the RPL ”. He also stated: “Be it“ Spartak ”or“ Zenith ”, it would be different. Krasnodar can be judged as it is necessary. “

