Girl-fighter UFC Shevchenko published a photo in support of ring girls – Gazeta.ru

The girl-fighter of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Valentina Shevchenko published in Instagram photo from ring-girls.

“Beauty will save the world,” Shevchenko signed the photo.

Recall that ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov called ring girls the most useless people in MMA.

On September 26, Shevchenko defended the UFC champion belt in a flyweight bout with American Lauren Murphy.

Shevchenko knocked out her opponent in the fourth minute of the fourth round.

The fight took place in Las Vegas at UFC 266.

Valentina Shevchenko is the champion of the lightest women’s division of the UFC. In total, the 33-year-old athlete has 21 victories with three defeats in MMA.

Formerly a fighter of mixed martial arts (MMA) Fedor Emelianenko shared his opinion about ring girls.

“It so happened that girls wear plaques with the numbers of the rounds. The only thing that would be more appropriate would be to dress them. But I have nothing to do directly but think about them. There is enough concern with the team. If someone wants to discuss them, let them discuss them, ”Emelianenko said.