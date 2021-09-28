Glushakov entered the final composition of the Russian national football team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin announced the list of players to prepare for the matches with Slovakia and Slovenia. The line-up includes 26 players

Midfielder of Khimki Moscow Region Denis Glushakov entered the final squad of the Russian national football team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifying round matches with teams from Slovakia and Slovenia. This was reported by the press service of the Russian national team.

Denis Glushakov was last called up to the national team in March 2018. He took part in a friendly against Brazil (0: 3), and a few days later he remained in reserve for the match against France (1: 3).

Glushakov participated in the national team at the World (2014) and European (2012, 2016) championships. He has 5 goals in 57 caps for the national team.

Full composition: Goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme (Lokomotiv), Yuri Dupin (Rubin), Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar), Andrey Lunev (Bayer); Defenders: Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak), Alexey Sutormin (Zenit), Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin), Igor Diveev (CSKA), Maxim Osipenko (Rostov), ​​Sergey Terekhov (Sochi), Dmitry Chistyakov ( Zenit “), Fedor Kudryashov (” Antalyaspor “) Midfielders: Alexander Golovin (Monaco), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit), Alexander Erokhin (Zenit), Denis Glushakov (Khimki), Daniil Fomin (Dynamo), Arsen Zakharyan (Dynamo), Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta), Alexey Ionov (Krasnodar), Denis Makarov (Dynamo), Dmitry Barinov (Lokomotiv); Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).

Agalarov is a striker of the youth team of Russia and Ufa, who has not previously played for the national team. At the moment, the 21-year-old footballer with 8 goals is the top scorer of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League. ” The leading three also include Smolov and Glushakov (both – 6 goals).

The final squad did not include goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk (Zenit), defenders Stanislav Magkeev (Lokomotiv), Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit), midfielder Zelimkhan Bakaev (Spartak), Maxim Mukhin (CSKA), as well as forwards Anton Zinkovskiy (Wings of the Soviets), Konstantin Tyukavin (Dynamo) and Artem Dziuba (Zenit), who had previously refused to be called up to the national team due to “being not in optimal shape”.

Russia will play against Slovakia on October 8 in Kazan, Slovenia on October 11 in Maribor. In Group H, Russia, like Croatia, scored 13 points, but is losing the lead due to the worst difference between goals scored and conceded. Next come the teams of Slovakia (9 points), Slovenia (7), Malta (4) and Cyprus (4).