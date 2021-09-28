Great mochilovo in the multiplayer gameplay video of Age of Empires IV

Canadian studio Relic Entertainment is putting the finishing touches on the sequel to the iconic historical RTS Age of empires IV… Instead of flirting with the colonization of America from the third part, the new game goes back to basics – a time span of 5000 years, many eras – from the dark ages to the Renaissance, various civilizations and unique campaigns for them. In general, everything for which the fans fell in love with the series a long time ago, only in modern resolutions and with more beautiful graphics.

The game will be released very soon. In the meantime, the received product is being processed with a file, gameplay videos are gradually merging into the network. For example, 20 minutes of multiplayer battle with three participants – the British, the Holy Roman Empire and the Abbasids. In total, eight factions will be presented at the start of the game: in addition to those that appeared in the video, the Chinese, Mongols, French, Rusichi and the Delhi Sultanate will appear. Not as much as in the second part, but the authors promise to take a variety and make the gameplay for each side more original.

Whether they will be able to fully fulfill their promises, players will find out very soon – Age of Empires IV will be released on October 28, 2021 on PC, including Xbox Game Pass.