Guardiola is angry about empty seats at Man City matches. But it’s no coincidence that fans ignore the Champions League

After the first match of the UEFA Champions League group stage, journalists were waiting for Guardiola to provide analysts on the insane fight against Leipzig, but Pep paid attention to another important topic: the undercapacity of the stadium in the main European Cup. The coach was offended by the attitude of the fans, who did not support the team on Wednesday night, although City put on a real show: a 6-3 victory with an own goal, a penalty and sending-off from the opponents. “I would like more people to support us on Saturday,” said an offended Guardiola. – We are tired, and Southampton is very dangerous. I invite everyone to come and watch our game. ”

The monologue of the Spanish specialist provoked a conflict: the chief secretary of the official City fan club, Kevin Parker, politely suggested that Pep engage in coaching and not be distracted by the number of fans. At the next press conference, Guardiola pushed the blame on the journalists who “took the words out of context” and threatened to leave if the Manchester support was unhappy with him. “If after five years people do not understand my behavior, it means that they do not want to understand it,” the coach muttered. – I prefer to be supported, but if someone can’t come, that’s fine too. I’m not going to apologize because I spoke sincerely. ”

With emotional speeches Guardiola unwittingly raised a sore point for City fans. In 2003, the club left the Main Road arena, where it had played since 1923, and moved to the City of Manchester. The new stadium accommodated almost 20 thousand spectators more than the old one – 55097 seats versus 35150. In 2011, the “townspeople” house was renamed “Etihad” in accordance with contractual obligations to the main sponsor, Etihad Airways. Several months passed, and fans of rivals mockingly beat the new name – “Emptihad” from the English empty (empty), because the stadium almost never had a full house.

Since then, jokes at Man City for empty seats have become an indispensable element of English football folklore. Pictures with semi-free sectors on Etihad are spread across social networks faster than match highlights or direct speech of players. Memes about poor attendance were picked up by everyone: from sworn opponents from the other end of the city to Google Maps – the service returned the City stadium on request “empty seats”. “I don’t think the bosses of Liverpool or Man United have to call people to their matches,” former Crystal Palace boss Simon Jordan snapped on the air.

Unsurprisingly, City fans were hurt by Guardiola’s remark that even if the head coach criticizes the club for the lack of spectators at the matches, the trolls on the Internet will never calm down. “He doesn’t understand what difficulties the fans face if they have to come to Etihad on Wednesday night,” Kevin Parker swore. – They may have small children or financial difficulties, they may still observe isolation due to the coronavirus. His comments are completely inexplicable. ”

The fan leader is right, but individual circumstances, traffic jams and a pandemic are not the only reasons many City season ticket holders have traditionally skipped the Champions League. The difference is obvious: a little more than 38 thousand spectators came to the seemingly more status battle with Leipzig, and 52,698 people attended the game against Southampton three days later. It’s not just a good schedule: for old-school fans, the glamorous European Cup remains a side event. They continue to enjoy the Premier League the most – as they did when the Champions League final seemed like an unrealistic achievement for Manchester.

Manchester City fans at Main Road, 2003 Photo: Getty Images

In the late 1990s, the “townspeople” were cleared by the Second Division. A generation of fans who remembered the successes of 30 years ago now had to suffer losses at Lincoln and Wycombe. Naturally, during this period City attracted fewer young Manchester residents than United, which dominated the Premier League, won cups and made it to the later stages in Europe. However, it was during this difficult period that the outsider’s fans formed a special identity. Victories, trophies and high-profile transfers interested them less than the opportunity to follow their favorite club. The attitude did not change either after moving to a modern stadium, or after passing under the control of Sheikh Mansur in 2008.

As City grew rich, bought stars and became a permanent title contender, the club had new fans around the world, but they weren’t the kind of crowd that filled Etihad every weekend. The “townspeople” fan movement seemed to split in two: in the city they were still supported by people enjoying the cup hacks from “Notts County” and “Reading”, and outside of Manchester posters with Aguero and Silva were bought by teenagers, whom the former disparagedly called gloryhunters.

Manchester City fans before the match against Leipzig, season 2021/22 Photo: Getty Images

The influx of the latter did not improve the attendance in any way – as a result, the stadium had seats for 20 thousand new spectators, but there was no one to fill them. Love for their hometown clubs in England is inherited, and a teenager from a Man United fan family will have almost zero chance of going over to City’s side. Guardiola is upset because he doesn’t see the weekly sell-out at Etihad, but he shouldn’t count on them. Despite belonging to the European elite and the achievements of recent years, regular visitors to Main Road and their descendants are still worried about the team in the city.

Another reason is that most of the local Manchester fans are not really interested in the Champions League in principle. If the attendance at the Premier League matches has grown anyway (at least at the expense of tourists and the British under 25), then many of the “oldies” simply do not care about European cups. “It’s funny, but the Champions League does not make me feel any emotion,” admitted one of the most famous City fans, musician Noel Gallagher. – A strange apathy reigns at the stadium when the matches of this tournament take place. If you ask me what I would like more – a title in England or a victory in the Champions League, then I will choose the first option 100 times out of 100. ”

Relations between Manchester and UEFA flared back in 2011, when Porto fans were fined a token amount for insulting Mario Balotelli. Three years later, City support was not allowed to attend the match against CSKA, although the fans of the Moscow team were punished for racism. “I was upset when we lost the Champions League final last season, but it was not the same as when we lost to Liverpool in the Premier League race a couple of years ago,” agreed with Gallagher Kevin Parker. – I would rather lose to Chelsea in the European Cup than in the championship. I have that feeling and I think a lot of fans will agree. “

Noel Gallagher and Pep Guardiola Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to buying season tickets or tickets for individual matches, the Premier League remains a priority option for City Ultras – especially in the fall, when matches in the Champions League group stage, even against strong opponents, are not key. “I can’t afford to go to all the games,” 23-year-old fan John Haye admitted in 2019. “If I could, I would not miss a single match, but in Manchester, the situation with the standard of living is sad.” Away from the glitz and pathos of European competition at the Santiago Bernabeu, Anfield or nearby Old Trafford, Etihad patrons have to plan their soccer trips more selectively, and they refuse to save money for the sake of an “alien” tournament.

“Citizens” are often accused of betraying real football, commercialism and pop, but paradoxically, it is their fans who remain sincere and adhere to conservative values. Even after a goalless draw with Southampton, the audience would certainly not have exchanged the classic league confrontation for a super-productive shootout with Leipzig in the middle of the week. Eurocups remain exotic for them, and Pep Guardiola will have to accept their point of view if in five years he figured out the history of the club.

