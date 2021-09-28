Guerrilla Games talks about creating Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West

Publishing Sony Interactive Entertainment and development studio Guerrilla Games on the official PlayStation blog talked about the evolution of the image of the machine tamer Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West.

According to the narrative director of Guerrilla Games Ben McCaw, at the beginning of Forbidden West, which takes place six months after Zero Dawn, Aloy will appear the same as the players remembered her from the previous part.

“But we have added new tribes, new comrades and new obstacles to the game that will change Eloy. We will not reveal all the secrets, but big surprises await you! We have no doubt that players will enjoy watching it develop. “McCaw is sure.

Aloy grew up an outcast and, despite a close circle of friends, still considers herself superfluous in their company, because she does not have a home: “You will learn these aspects of her character when you get deep into the mysterious expanses of the Forbidden West.”…

On the technical side, the move to PS5 allowed developers to bring flexibility and facial animation to “A whole new level”, however, the team did not forget about the PS4 version.

It is also reported that in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy will have many outfits to which skills are now tied – they will have to be developed through an improved skill tree (which will be discussed later).

Horizon Forbidden West will go on sale February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. Contrary to the announcements at the start of pre-orders, users will be allowed to update the game to the version for the current generation console for free.