Gymnast Levanova told how she met figure skater Kovtun in the bathhouse – Gazeta.Ru

Evgenia Levanova, five-time world champion in rhythmic gymnastics in group exercises, said in interview with !, as I first met my future fiancé – figure skater Maxim Kovtun.

“We met very funny: it happened at the Olympic base in Novogorsk – in a bathhouse. Coincidentally, that evening the gymnasts had a joint bathing evening with the skaters. There, in general, different sports are often combined in a bath complex.

I usually don’t go to the bathhouse, but then my friend asked me to go with her for company. The same happened with Maxim: a friend persuaded him to come. Maxim saw me, asked my friend how to contact me, and wrote to me on Instagram the next day. So we started to communicate – and everything started spinning, ”said the athlete.

Kovtun is a four-time Russian figure skating champion and two-time silver medalist at the European Championship. In August 2021, he made an offer to Levanova, and the girl agreed.

