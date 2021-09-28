Halo: Infinite Testing Weekend 2 Opens To All Players

Studio 343 Industries announced that the second weekend of multiplayer technical preview Halo: Infinite will be open to all players.

The first stage of the test took place from 24 to 27 September. Access to it was by invitation only if you were a Halo Insider user registered in the program before September 13th. Now the developers have expanded the circle of participants. Install the app to access Halo: Infinite’s second test weekend Xbox Insider Hub and download the preview version of the shooter through it …

A new “flight” starts 1 october… Access schedule (Moscow time):

October 1 – from 20:00 to 23:59

October 2 – from 03:00 to 07:00 and from 20:00 to 23:59

October 3 – from 03:00 to 07:00 and from 20:00 to 23:59

October 4 – from 03:00 to 07:00

Report in, Spartan. All #XboxInsiders on Xbox are invited to join Weekend 2 of the #HaloInfinite Tech Preview! Check the Xbox Insider Hub app for details. Not an Xbox Insider? Joining takes seconds – just install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Store! https://t.co/TuU5uoNHw6 pic.twitter.com/dTB1NpPbKm – Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) September 27, 2021

Content :

Customizable training mode against bots on the Behemoth map;

4v4 bot-arena with Capture The Flag (Bazaar and Behemoth maps) and Strongholds (Recharge and Live Fire maps);

4v4 social arena with Slayer (Bazaar, Behemoth, Live Fire and Recharge cards), Capture The Flag (Bazaar and Behemoth cards) and Strongholds (Live Fire and Recharge cards);

Big team battle 12v12 with Capture The Flag, Total Control and Slayer modes on the Fragmentation map (will open one each day of the test).

Players who complete ten matches during the testing period will receive a special emblem for their Spartans when the game is released 8 december…

