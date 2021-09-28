Hollywood actors who played cameo roles

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts – this is not the whole list of those actors who appear in certain episodes in the comedy series Friends. Each of them had their own special role in the sitcom. At the weekend, we offer you to plunge into nostalgia and remember the interesting cameos of your favorite TV series.

Interesting Kinolyapi in the TV series “Friends”, which you could not pay attention to

George Clooney

This Hollywood handsome man can be seen in many roles. A talented con man, romantic, defender, journalist, businessman – whoever George Clooney played. And in the TV series “Friends” he got the role of an attractive doctor.

In the story, Monica and Rachel meet two doctors in the hospital. Clooney’s partner was actor Noah Wiley. Their appearance in such roles was not accidental, because it was these representatives of Hollywood who gained frenzied popularity thanks to the series “Ambulance”.

George Clooney and Noah Wiley in the TV series “Friends” / Photo Pinterest

Julia Roberts

But the beautiful Julia Roberts did not agree to a role in the TV series “Friends” for a long time. Then Matthew Perry, who played in Chandler’s sitcom, got down to business. As the screenwriters of Friends recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor even wrote an essay on quantum physics for the beauty to agree to a contract.

In the series, Julia Roberts played Susie, a former classmate of Chandler’s who wanted revenge for a school prank. And the heroine got her, so her opponent was left without clothes in one of the restaurants in New York.

Julia Roberts in the TV series “Friends” / Photo Variety

Reese Witherspoon

Received a cameo role in the series and Reese Witherspoon. The famous blonde played Rachel’s sister, who came to visit her. And for Jill Green, no instructions had any weight, but the girl began to arrange a personal life and even went on a date with Ross.

Episode from the TV series “Friends” / Photo EW

Denise Richards

The curious role was given to the actress Denis Richards. She played Ross and Monica’s cousin, who did not stand out for her beauty in childhood. However, in adulthood, the girl became a model and fell in love with her brother with her beauty.

Denis Richards on Friends / Photo by Pinterest

Brooke Shields

At the same time, Brooke Shields played an eccentric fan of Joey in Friends, who believed that all the events in A Day in Our Lives were true. The girl is passionately in love with the doctor Drake Ramore, played by Joey.

Cameo in the TV series “Friends” / Photo Pinterest

Brad Pitt

The handsome Brad Pitt also appeared in the series. Then the actor had been married for a year to Jennifer Aniston, the performer of the role of Rachel. Therefore, it was doubly funnier to watch Pitt play the beauty’s former classmate who hates her.

Brad Pitt in the series “Friends” / Photo CNN

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin received a bright cameo in the sitcom. Hollywood ladies’ man reincarnated as a merry fellow with whom Phoebe was trying to build a relationship. However, later the man tired of her with this cheerfulness, so the couple broke up.

Alec Baldwin / Photo Pinterest

Jean-Claude Van Damme

At the same time, Jean-Claude Van Damme did not have a chance to play someone. The actor appeared in the role of himself, and according to the plot, Monica and Rachel met him on the set of the film. Both girls fell in love with a handsome man, so for a while they become rivals in the struggle for the attention of a movie star.

Behind the Scenes of Friends / Photo by Pinterest

Bruce Willis

Showed off in the frame of “Friends” and Bruce Willis. This handsome man played Rachel’s boyfriend, who hated Ross for dating his daughter.

Bruce Willis in the series “Friends” / Photo InStyle

Sarah Ferguson

Even the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II received a cameo in Friends. Duchess Sarah Ferguson appeared on screen when Joey and Chandler had a stroll through London. While Ross was preparing for the wedding, the friends arranged a tour for themselves, where, according to the plot, they met a representative of the monarchy.

The Duchess played in the TV series “Friends” / Photo Pinterest

Also in the series “Friends” you can see: