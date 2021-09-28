Hollywood stars who can’t stand each other

Sometimes we are mistaken when we see bosom friends on the screen, thinking that they get along well in life. But this does not always turn out to be true.

Many stars simply hate each other and try to prick their rival on social networks or in public at any convenient moment. Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker and other representatives of Hollywood are unlikely to ever find a common language.

1. Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston

The quiet feud between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston has been going on for more than ten years, although the cause of the conflict – Brad Pitt – is already in the category of the former for both of them. The famous actresses’ relationship soured when Pitt dumped Aniston after five years of marriage for Jolie. The intensity of passions happened when Angie found a correspondence with her ex-wife on her lover’s phone. They are unable to bury the ax of war even today.

2. Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

The actresses who starred in Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, have disliked each other since the filming of the second season. Their relationship deteriorated when Cattrall did not want to play the role of a free New Yorker after reading the script and learning about the tragic fate of Mr. Big. Kim was afraid that her role would be inappropriate in the plot of the new season.

3. Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty

Two more colleagues in the shop, the stars of the series “Charmed”, suddenly announced a feud. It is known that despite the fact that Alyssa Milano was friends with Shannen Doherty for a long time, she once stopped even greeting her on-screen sister. The actresses exchanged barbs through their teeth on set until Doherty left after season three. It was their discord that was the main reason that Shannen did not continue to appear in Charmed.

4. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

The two singers were also best friends at one time, until their relationship took a turn for the worse in 2014. Swift even dedicated her album to the feud with Katie and explained the reason for their conflict. As it turned out, the girlfriends had a falling out due to high competition – at that time both stars were at the peak of their careers. Perry even tried to lure several musicians from Taylor Swift’s team. According to rumors, the singers made it up: Katie sent a letter of apology to her ex-girlfriend’s dressing room and an olive branch – a symbol of peace.

5. Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

Singer Madonna and actress Gwyneth Paltrow had a warm relationship for a long time, they even called each other sisters, until they just stopped talking to each other. The tabloids wrote about various reasons for their discord, however, jealousy and envy of Gwyneth were named as the main motive.

