Homes on a mortgage, illiquid assets and a sink for $ 30 thousand: what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will share in case of divorce

Rumors that the relationship of one of the most famous and wealthy couples in the world had reached an impasse had been circulating for several months. It was reported this week that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going to divorce. The combined fortune of the spouses is estimated at $ 2.1 billion. This is a really large amount.

But what kind of property will actually be divided in the event of a divorce?

Although the Kardashians are known for their love of public scandals, dividing the property of a reality TV star and musician can be surprisingly easy. Most likely, Kardashian and West took care of drawing up a prenuptial agreement, because a rather large sum is at stake. It should also be borne in mind that this is the third marriage of the Kardashians. In addition, the main assets of the couple are companies, in which only one of the spouses owns large stakes. It should also be remembered that after their wedding in 2014, they had different sources of income. However, things get complicated when it comes to common real estate and other luxury items owned by spouses. In particular, we are talking about the couple’s home in Calabasas, California, which has a bathroom sink worth about $ 30,000. However, it is estimated that all this makes up less than 5% of the total assets of the spouses.

On Tuesday, US tabloid Page Six reported that the divorce of Kardashian and West was “inevitable.” However, a source from the couple’s entourage told Forbes that the final decision on divorce has not yet been made. At the same time, in an interview with Forbes, the source admitted that the spouses do live separately. The Kardashians and the couple’s children stayed at their home in Calabasas, California, while West moved to a ranch in Wyoming. Over the past year, the couple has been visiting a family counselor and discussing a possible divorce, the source said.

Let’s see what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are likely to leave behind in the event of a breakup, and what can become a stumbling block:

Kanye West: $ 1.26 billion

According to Forbes, the musician is richer than his wife. At the same time, its main asset, the Yeezy brand, is extremely illiquid.

Yeezy: $ 1.26 billion

The shoe brand Yeezy, made famous by popular sneakers worth over $ 200 a pair, is 100% owned by West and is considered his main asset. However, he is closely associated with the adidas company that manufactures and sells the sneakers themselves. Under the terms of the agreement with the sports giant, the musician receives royalties of 11% of Yeezy’s annual profits. In 2019, it was $ 1.3 billion.Using a multiplier system, Forbes estimated the value of this asset at $ 1.26 billion in April 2020.

Kim Kardashian: $ 750 million

Although the reality star’s fortune is estimated at a lesser amount, her assets are much more liquid. In addition, they are not so heavily influenced by fashion trends and consumer whims.

KKW Beauty: $ 500 million

As with her husband, the Kardashian’s main asset is the brand named after her. The Kardashian share in the KKW Beauty cosmetics brand is 72%. In October 2020, Forbes estimated it at about $ 500 million.

Bank accounts and other investments: $ 250 million

13 years of filming on the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, modeling and numerous advertising contracts have earned the Kardashians millions of dollars. However, the main deal in her life is the sale of a 20% stake in the cosmetics brand KKW Beauty to a large company Coty Inc. for $ 200 million last year.

Other assets of the pair: $ 70 million

The Kardashian West family owns several mortgaged properties. These include a home in Calabasas near Los Angeles, an apartment in Miami and two ranches in Wyoming. According to documents that West handed over to Forbes last year, the couple also owns an equal share of various art objects valued at $ 5 million, several cars worth $ 4 million, and jewelry worth $ 3.2 million. financial documents even state that the cost of the couple’s pets, horses and livestock for the ranch is $ 300,000. The division of the spouses’ property will depend on the terms of their marriage contract (if they actually signed it) and what their lawyers agree on.

Only one thing can be said with certainty: neither side will demand more.

