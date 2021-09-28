Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 4 will not be inferior in quality to PlayStation 5

It is already known that Horizon Forbidden West will be available not only on the next generation PlayStation 5 console, but also on the PlayStation 4. After the release of Cyberpunk 2077, some fear that the PS4 version will be fraught with technical problems. The developers tried to reassure potential buyers.

The PS4 is inferior to the next generation PS5 in terms of power, and it also does not have a fast SSD drive. However, the developers are confident that this will not affect the experience of Horizon Forbidden West.

“We created and tested the game on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at the same time, because it is important to us that PlayStation 4 players get the same experience. From our experience working on Horizon Zero Dawn, we know we have room to grow in terms of realism and quality of character details; and we are thrilled to take this experience and carry it over to the continuation of the game. ”- Bastien Ramisse, Lead Character Artist at Studio Guerrilla.

However, at the same time, Bastien does not hide that some improvements are still possible only on PS5: “New generation consoles are more powerful, and we can add more polygons to character models and work them out to such trifles as a hairy fluff, smoother edges , crisp textures and believable behavior of objects – and that’s not all. PlayStation 5 technology has impacted not only the graphics, we have been able to increase the number of skeletal joints and take flexibility and facial animation to a whole new level – now the characters are more realistic and fun. In short, the dream of players and developers has come true! “

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.