“Horrible dream”. Climbed into a stocking Kim Kardashian alarmed the network

MOSCOW, September 14 / Radio Sputnik. The traditional Met Gala was held in New York. Reality TV star, founder of a cosmetics company and ex-wife of American rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian made Internet users laugh with her outfit, RIA Fan reports. … The celebrity’s face was completely covered with black fabric, and her hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail and hung down to the floor. Kim shared her image on her Instagram page. The post has already collected more than five million likes and almost 50 thousand comments. Opinions about the fashion choice of the representative of the Kardashian-Jenner family were divided, but most Internet users laughed at the image of the celebrity. Instagram users compared Kim to a Dementor from the Harry Potter universe and called her “a woman from bad dreams “. “With all due respect, what is going on here?” – they were perplexed in the comments. “I hope Balenciaga is paying you three times more than usual for this stocking,” one of the users explained the Kardashian choice. “The shadow of Peter Pan, why?” – this is how the creation of Balenciaga was described in the comments. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported what surname Kim Kardashian decided to leave after her divorce from Kanye West. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

