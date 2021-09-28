How iOS 15 changes the speed and autonomy of different iPhones

Should you upgrade to iOS 15? Everyone answers this question differently. Some deliberately put the update among the first in order to then tell everyone around about the innovations that have appeared. Others do not pay attention at all to what is happening with their smartphone, and do not prevent it from updating automatically. And still others behave extremely cautiously, trying not to inadvertently update, because they fear that their iPhone will start to work worse than on the old version of the firmware. Let’s figure out who should be afraid and who shouldn’t.

To say unequivocally do i need to install iOS 15, pretty hard. It depends on the iPhone you are using. Because on last year’s smartphone, the update can work without any problems, but on the year before last, serious problems may arise. To determine this, the author of the YouTube channel iAppleBytes tested different iPhone models and compared their performance depending on the version of the operating system.

How older iPhones work on iOS 15







If you are too lazy to read, you can watch the full video. However, keep in mind that it lasts more than half an hour, so most likely not everyone will be able to withstand it. For those who are short on time, we have prepared a short summary:

All iPhones updated for iOS 15 up to and including iPhone 7 started to work a little slower. This is noticeable to the naked eye in direct comparison. Old smartphones on the old version of the OS turn on, and many applications start faster than on the new one.

Occasionally you come across some applications that are on iPhone with iOS 15 are slightly faster than on iOS 14.8. However, this is more an exception to the rule than a general rule, because both the regular and third-party software installed from the App Store are processed more slowly.

Despite the slower operation of the interface and applications on older iPhone with iOS 15 vs. iOS 14.8, their performance in benchmarks remained practically unchanged. Practically – because there is still a slight difference, but it is so minimal that it can be attributed to a statistical error.

Obviously, the reason why iPhones on the old version of iOS run fasterthan on the new one, but at the same time show identical indicators in the benchmark, lies exclusively in the plane of optimization. Simply put, Apple was most likely busy adapting the update for newer smartphones, and did not have time to deal with older ones. However, I have no doubt that the next version of iOS – iOS 15.1, which has already begun testing – will fix everything. But don’t update yet.

IPhone speed on iOS 15

With regard to newer iPhone models, the situation is somewhat better, but I would call it ambiguous:

Starting with iPhone 8, Apple smartphones feel better on iOS 15, although it is still inappropriate to speak about an unambiguous increase in performance. There is still a lag in some tasks, but it is less noticeable in comparison with older devices, and is generally less common.

I wonder what the same iPhone 8 after installing iOS 15 noticeably increased in synthetic performance. If on iOS 14.8 its Geekbench score did not exceed 2271 points, then with the release of the update this result increased to 2405 points. The increase is 16%.

Generally, the newer the iPhone, the better it works on iOS 15. Models of 2018 release already and turn on faster, and show almost no lag. On the contrary, in their case, an increase in the speed of work is increasingly noticeable both in standard and in third-party applications, albeit not critical.

In benchmarks new iPhones did not receive an increase. Rather, the opposite is true. Both the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 showed a slight decrease in synthetic performance – by 2% and 1%, respectively. This is not much, but the more interesting the result, given that their actual performance has increased.

IPhone autonomy on iOS 15

Now let’s go over autonomy. She, perhaps, worries people even more than iPhone speed on iOS 15 or their synthetic performance as measured by benchmarks.

iPhone SE

iOS 15 – 2 hours 53 minutes

iOS 13 – 3 hours 8 minutes

iOS 12.4.1 – 3 hours 5 minutes

iPhone 6s

iOS 15 – 2 hours 45 minutes

iOS 13 – 3 hours 21 minutes

iOS 12.4.1 – 3 hours 24 minutes

iPhone 7

iOS 15 – 3 hours 43 minutes

iOS 13 – 3 hours 14 minutes

iOS 12.4.1 – 3 hours 6 minutes

iPhone 8

iOS 15 – 3 hours 27 minutes

iOS 13 – 3 hours 19 minutes

iOS 12.4.1 – 3 hours 22 minutes

iPhone XR

iOS 15 – 5 hours 10 minutes

iOS 14 – 5 hours 40 minutes

iPhone 11

iOS 15 – 5 hours 28 minutes

iOS 14 – 5 hours 25 minutes

As you can see, after updating to iOS 15 iPhone autonomy of different models either almost did not change, remaining at the same level, or fell. Moreover, in some cases, the fall was quite noticeable. No joke – minus 30 minutes in the case of the iPhone XR and more than 20 minutes in the case of the iPhone 6s. The only one who was lucky with the increase is the iPhone 7. As a result of the update, it added almost half an hour.