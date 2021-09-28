how the referee scandal develops after the match “Krasnodar” – “Sochi” – RT in Russian

Krasnodar filed a complaint with the RFU expert and referee commission following the results of the RPL 9th round match against Sochi. This was stated by the general director of the club Vladimir Khashig. According to him, Igor Panin not only removed two southerner players, but also did not show six yellow cards to his opponents at once. In turn, Sochi CEO Dmitry Rubashko called the opponents’ behavior “hysterical.” The chairman of the RFU Referee Committee Ashot Khachaturyants also advised the functionary to avoid unnecessary emotions, who said that he had not found any mistakes in the actions of the referee team.

“You can’t go wrong six times in one direction.”

The referee scandal in the Krasnodar – Sochi match became one of the main events of the ninth round of the RPL. The referee of the meeting, Igor Panin, immediately removed two of Viktor Goncharenko’s charges, which, however, did not prevent them from winning a crushing victory over their rivals.

After the game, the words of the general director of “bulls” Vladimir Khashig caused a great resonance. He expressed bewilderment that Vladislav Bezborodov, who lives in St. Petersburg, was responsible for the work of VAR, who allegedly put pressure on the young Panin. According to the functionary, all controversial episodes were interpreted in favor of the opponent. Finally, he called Sochi “a team from St. Petersburg”, hinting at friendly relations with Zenit (FC Sochi was formed in 2018 after moving to the city of the same name of St. Petersburg Dynamo).

Also on the topic Fomin’s and Grulev’s balls, Abilgor’s canceled goal and Leschuk’s saves: how Dynamo beat Rubin in the RPL

Dynamo beat Rubin at home in the ninth round of the RPL – 2: 0. Scored goals were scored by Daniil Fomin and Vyacheslav Grulev ….

“Such referees should not be at the match and work. This pressure goes beyond all boundaries. This is repeated from time to time. As Sergei Nikolaevich Galitsky said, “Krasnodar”, in their opinion, can be judged as necessary, ”Khashig said on the air of the Match Premier TV channel.

In “Sochi” in response, they said that the Krasnodar club put forward unfounded claims. Sochi CEO Dmitry Rubashko even called the opponent’s behavior “hysterical and emotional.” In his opinion, the refereeing in the game turned out to be “normal and objective”.

“We lost, yes, but according to Khashig’s statement … I’d rather not say anything. Let it remain on his conscience. Such things do not paint the head of Krasnodar. We are above that, ”Rubashko noted.

However, the dispute between the two functionaries was not limited to. On Monday, the leadership of the southerners announced that they had filed a complaint with the RFU expert-judicial commission with a request to consider all controversial issues. Moreover, we are talking not only about two deletions in the team, but also about six warnings that the referee supposedly had to make to the opponent’s players.

“I am deeply convinced that it is impossible to make a mistake six times in one direction. I am convinced that if the judges are wrong, then in both directions, but not six times – in one. Six unshown yellow cards are too many, ”Khashig quotes“ Championship ”.

“Such referees should not be present at the match.”

Some decisions of referee Igor Panin did raise a lot of questions. The main thing is that the specialist from Dmitrov removed two Southerners performers from the field at once. At the end of the first half, he showed a straight red card to Urosh Spaich for a last resort foul, although initially it was a yellow card. He changed his decision after a meeting with colleagues at VAR. And in the 75th minute, Alexander Chernikov received the second yellow card for a rather controversial violation.

Despite this, Krasnodar sent three unanswered goals into the opponent’s goal and won. It is also worth noting that, in addition to the removed players, the referee among the winners warned only Viktor Klasson. As a result, the Sochi residents ended up with four cards. Also, during the second half, the referee appointed a penalty to the guests for a foul on Eduard Spertsyan. But shortly before that, he did not react in any way to John Cordoba’s fall in someone else’s penalty area.

All these episodes led to harsh statements by Khashig. At the same time, not only representatives of Sochi did not agree with his position, but also the chairman of the RFU Referee Committee Ashot Khachaturyants. The leader admitted that he did not notice gross mistakes on the part of Panin and Bezborodov, and advised the functionary to control emotions.

“I am not a professional judge, but it seems to me that he coped with the refereeing today. I did not notice any mistakes, “Sport-Express quotes him.

It is not the first time that the general director of Krasnodar has accused the referee of biased refereeing at the end of the RPL match. For example, last season he harshly criticized Kirill Levnikov and the same Bezborodov after a home defeat to Spartak (1: 3). But this time, Khashig risks being punished for his words. The Ethics Committee of the RFU has already expressed their readiness to consider his angry tirades, if an appropriate appeal is received.

“I see enough prerequisites for this … So far it has not been received, but we will definitely consider this incident if the leadership of Russian football asks,” – quotes the head of the Sport24 committee Semyon Andreev.

On the other hand, the emotions of the Bulls CEO can be understood, because on the eve of the Premier League round 10 away match with a direct competitor in the fight for CSKA medals, the team was left without a main central defender and a key defensive midfielder, which is practically irreplaceable this season.

“What was the pretzel looking at the episodes doing?”

The referee scandal in Krasnodar caused a serious resonance in the country. The opinions of experts in this case were divided, but the majority still supported the southerners. So, according to the former FIFA referee Sergei Khusainov, they had every reason for criticism.

“On the 35th minute, Panin decides to show a yellow card to Spaich, but Bezborodov intervenes in the episode – and as a result, the judge gives a red card. We watched the replay for a very long time, whispered about something. In the second half, the referee, under the influence of some recommendations, presents a yellow card to Chernikov, although the collision turned out to be a game, “Sport-Express quotes Khusainov.

Also on the topic Departure from the Russian Cup and one victory in the RPL: ​​why Semin left Rostov 53 days after his appointment

Yuri Semin resigned as head coach of Rostov 53 days after his appointment. According to the specialist, the decision on …

Ex-president of “Spartak” Andrei Chervichenko also sided with Khashig. According to him, during the meeting with Sochi, they tried to beat the owners, and Bezborodov should be removed from work long ago.

“The first episode, with a very strong desire, could be pulled by the ears, but the second is a fantasy from fantasies. What was the pretzel looking at the episodes doing? .. It’s time to retire this whole brigade. Let them open Telegram channels and discuss something in them, ”Chervichenko said.

But the former midfielder of the team Roman Shirokov, on the contrary, considered the incident to be sucked out of his thumb and accused the club of wanting to “play poor and unfortunate”.

“I played in Krasnodar 15 years ago and, of course, I don’t remember the cases when he was“ killed ”. I disagree with the fact that the teams from the regions judge differently, the arbitrators serve everyone in the same way. Khashig talks about Bezborodov’s pressure with his authority … He sat there and listened, or what? Let him then present some facts, without them the accusations are unfounded, ”Shirokov said.

It is noteworthy that the owner of Krasnodar, Sergei Galitsky, just a few days before the fight with Sochi, complained in the “Comment.Show” program that the referees did not serve the meetings of his team in the same way as the games of opponents from Moscow. Allegedly, because of this, the southerners do not receive up to five points at the end of the season.

“The pressure that the referees experience when they make mistakes against the St. Petersburg and Moscow clubs and when they make mistakes against us is different. I remember the season when “Rostov” was “killed” through the tour. So what? Nothing. And if something like this happened to one of the leaders, the Earth would go off its axis, if this happened to Spartak or Zenit, ”Galitsky emphasized.

However, he promised to no longer focus on the work of the referee. However, the scandal after the victory over Sochi demonstrated the opposite. Andrey Sozin, a member of the RFU committee on ethics, drew attention to this.

“What was it done for? I think this is a preventive measure for the future, so that people can hear: Krasnodar sees everything, so we cannot be judged. A year ago, Spartak put pressure on the referees – it helped them. Now Krasnodar is doing the same, – explained Sozin.