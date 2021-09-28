Hubble detects strange changes in Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

The rotation of the Great Red Spot (BKP) on Jupiter is gradually accelerating – which means that the largest storm in the solar system is getting more powerful. An article about this was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters…

The Great Red Spot at the equator of Jupiter, which has been observed by scientists for over 350 years, is the largest atmospheric vortex in the solar system. From time to time, the spot changes in size and changes its color. The gas inside it rotates counterclockwise, making one revolution in about six Earth days. The wind speed inside the slick exceeds 500 km / h. Observations with the Hubble Space Telescope have shown that wind speeds have increased by 8% between 2009 and 2020. This concerns, first of all, the average wind speed at the outer boundary of the storm, which is called the “high-speed ring”, while the inner regions of the slick move much more slowly.

“We found that the average wind speed in the Great Red Spot has increased markedly over the past decade,” said lead author Michael Wong of the University of California, Berkeley. The researchers were able to rule out some other possible causes of the change: shear winds in the surrounding atmosphere or temperature variations with altitude. As the slick contracts and rounds, the average wind speed in the high-speed ring increases. The most noticeable changes in the structure of the sunspot and the speed of its movement occurred during the events of 2017, when a strong convective storm arose near the BKP.

“When I first saw these results, I asked the question: what’s the point? No one has seen anything like it before, ”Wong admits. “This is something that only Hubble could see. It was Hubble’s long-term, constant observation that made this discovery possible. “

What do all these changes mean? It’s hard to say with certainty. As Wong explains, anything below Jupiter’s upper clouds is hidden from Hubble and “invisible in the data.” But even with this caveat, the discovery seems very important. “This is an interesting piece of data that will help us understand what actually feeds the Great Red Spot and how it sustains its existence,” says Wong. Although, of course, there is still more work to be done in order to fully understand all this.

The change in wind speed, monitored by the Hubble telescope, is less than 2.5 km / h per Earth year. “We’re talking about such a small change that if we hadn’t had Hubble data for eleven years, we simply wouldn’t have noticed it,” explains Amy Simon of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who also contributed her contribution to this research. “With Hubble, we have the precision we need to spot this trend.” Continuous monitoring of the Hubble telescope allowed researchers to track changes very accurately and analyze all data as they appear. The smallest details of the PCU that can be identified in Hubble images are less than 100 km.

To better cope with the abundance of Hubble’s data, Wong took a new approach to analyzing it. He used special software to track tens and even hundreds of thousands of vectors of velocities of moving particles.

Astronomers have been closely studying the “king of storms” in the solar system since the 1870s. The Great Red Spot has a pronounced brick hue. This is an ascending stream of some substance from the interior of Jupiter. Looking a little from the side, the storm will have a layered structure of layers, like on a wedding cake, with high clouds in the center, gradually descending in ledges down to the outer layers. Astronomers have long noted another trend that has been going on for more than a century: the spot is gradually decreasing in size and becoming more rounded – earlier it had a more pronounced oval shape. Its length has approximately halved, and now it is less than 20 thousand km, but the entire Earth will still more than fit inside this storm. At the current rate of decline, the slick will be perfectly round by 2040. In 2019, the Great Red Spot began to “flake off” along the edge, some fragments of the storm even began to dissipate. This decrease and “stratification” has caused some astronomers to fear that the BKP may disappear altogether in the coming decades. However, there is an alternative point of view: the apparent size of the Great Red Spot reflects only the state of cloudiness above it, and not the true size of the vortex, which, on the contrary, may become stronger. The very same “flaking” can be explained by interactions with other cyclones or anticyclones, during which smaller formations can enter the BKP – so that the Great Red Spot, which has existed for at least several centuries, is not threatened with extinction.

In addition to observing this unique long-lived storm, researchers also observe storms on other planets, including Neptune, where they usually do not stay in one place, move around the planet’s surface and disappear in just a few years. Such observations help scientists not only learn something new about individual planets, but also make generalized conclusions about the physical principles underlying the behavior of planetary storms and storms, including earthly ones.