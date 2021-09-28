“I don’t believe in Sterling’s and Dos Anjos’s injuries. They are very tricky guys “

Sports manager, co-founder of Leader 21 century sports Pavel Nesterov spoke about the removal of the Brazilian Rafael Dos Anjos from the fight against the Russian Islam Makhachev.

– For the third time, the fight between Makhachev and Dos Anjos failed. Again, everything fell into a verbal skirmish.

– Dos Anjos understands that he will lose, because he does not want this fight as much as possible, – began Nesterov, whose words are quoted by our correspondent Alexander Troitsky. – I think Islam Makhachev is right. Now everyone can see in what form he is, they see his struggle, which is impossible to resist. Makhachev, like Khabib, has a trump card in his sleeve – to fence at the bottom. Not a single fighter of the division can do anything about it. Dos Anjos is one of them. Therefore, he avoids the duel. A similar situation is with Peter Jan with Sterling, who, by the will of fate, ended up in the hands of the championship belt. Now Sterling avoids Ian, hiding behind injuries. I don’t believe in the damage to Sterling and Dos Anjos. It may be that immediately after the next fight, Makhachev or Yana Sterling and Dos Anjos will immediately declare their desire to fight and will choose opponents, among whom, of course, neither Makhachev nor Yana will be found. Sterling and Dos Anjos are very tricky guys.

– But Dos Anjos assures that the injury is real, and also says that he, unlike Makhachev, does not have a man who pays his bills. Who are we talking about? In general, the statement is very offensive.

– I think he meant Magomedov. But he probably forgot that Magomedov has been in prison for a long time. There, in the West, you can say anything you want. Even Conor’s statements about Khabib’s father or religion were not perceived as out of the ordinary in Western society. I think Makhachev will sooner or later overtake Dos Anjos. I hope it will overtake him in the cage. And then Makhachev will drag him to the “first floor”, into these dark waters, where Dos Anjos will have a very hard time.

The fight between Makhachev and Dos Anjos was supposed to take place on October 30 at UFC 267. Last year, their fight was broken off twice.

30-year-old Makhachev has 20 victories and 1 defeat in MMA. The 36-year-old Dos Anjos has 30 wins and 13 losses.

