“I’m still alive”: Capcom suddenly remembered about Resident Evil 3

Company Capcom published on the official page of the series Resident evil in the social network Twitter frame from the intro of the original horror version Resident evil 3 with a quote from the main character Jill Valentine, which caused increased interest among fans amid the latest rumors.

“September 28th. Day. Monsters have taken over the city. Somehow I am still alive,” the message says.

September 28th, daylight …

The monsters have overtaken the city.

Today on the calendar itself is September 28, and the publisher could have just posted a message mentioning this number, but fans believe that there is something more hidden behind the tweet. The fact is that in past years, on September 28, Capcom did not publish anything like this. …

According to recent rumors, Capcom Unveils Expanded Resident Evil 3 Remake At Tokyo Game Show 2021 Starting Next Week…

Previously, unconfirmed information about the development of a new part of Resident Evil with Jill Valentine in the title role also passed through the network.

