in Google Play and the App Store have arranged a new distribution of paid games

Among the free distribution of paid games and applications, a new replenishment. For a limited time, several potentially interesting projects and useful applications can be picked up from Google Play and the App Store. At the end of September, for Android and iOS, you can pick up several space shooters, challenging puzzles and a fun gum platformer.

9 games and 5 applications for smartphones and tablets took part in the action

Free games and applications for Android:

WindWings: Space shooter game, Galaxy attack – visually attractive space ship gunfights with many levels

Game Stories: Your Choice – a collection of interactive short stories with detailed stories and consequences of your choice

Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack is another space shooter that invites players to take part in a massive galactic conflict

Sudoku is a popular puzzle game in mobile format, where the main advantage is the absence of ads

Free Falling Cat is a simple arcade game where you need to save a falling kitten from the clouds

King of Defense Premium is a cute tower defense project with broad defensive capabilities

Teardrop Black app – stylish icon pack in black and ergonomic design

Phone Booster Pro is a standalone application that allows you to fine-tune the power of your device while optimizing your current applications

Falling Flowers Red application – beautiful live wallpapers in the form of falling sakura

Free games and applications for iOS: