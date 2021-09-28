in Google Play and the App Store have arranged a new distribution of paid games

©
Among the free distribution of paid games and applications, a new replenishment. For a limited time, several potentially interesting projects and useful applications can be picked up from Google Play and the App Store. At the end of September, for Android and iOS, you can pick up several space shooters, challenging puzzles and a fun gum platformer.
9 games and 5 applications for smartphones and tablets took part in the action
Free games and applications for Android:
- WindWings: Space shooter game, Galaxy attack – visually attractive space ship gunfights with many levels
- Game Stories: Your Choice – a collection of interactive short stories with detailed stories and consequences of your choice
- Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack is another space shooter that invites players to take part in a massive galactic conflict
- Sudoku is a popular puzzle game in mobile format, where the main advantage is the absence of ads
- Free Falling Cat is a simple arcade game where you need to save a falling kitten from the clouds
- King of Defense Premium is a cute tower defense project with broad defensive capabilities
- Teardrop Black app – stylish icon pack in black and ergonomic design
- Phone Booster Pro is a standalone application that allows you to fine-tune the power of your device while optimizing your current applications
- Falling Flowers Red application – beautiful live wallpapers in the form of falling sakura
Free games and applications for iOS:
- Game myDream Universe – Build Solar – an unusual sandbox with elements of a space simulator, where you can build your own solar system
- Game Monsterz Minigames – a collection of simple but funny mini games with monsters
- The game Grapple Gum is an action-platformer where the main character is an ordinary gum
- Funny Movie Maker is a program that allows you to make funny videos using a set of built-in filters
- Photo Widget App – Stylish Desktop Widget with Powerful Features