In Russia, a record number of patients died from COVID per day :: Society :: RBC

In one day, 852 people died from COVID-19 in Russia, which was the absolute maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, several regions set a new record for the number of detected infections.

Photo: Denis Grishkin / TASS



Over the past day, 852 people have died from coronavirus infection COVID-19, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. The death rate in one day has reached an absolute maximum since the beginning of the pandemic.

The largest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours was recorded in Moscow (63) and St. Petersburg (58). In addition, the leaders in mortality included:

Sverdlovsk region – 40;

Krasnodar Territory – 33;

Nizhny Novgorod region – 30

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID in Russia, according to the operational headquarters, more than 205.5 thousand people have died. However, the data of the operational headquarters on mortality differ from the data of Rosstat, which only from April last year to July this year counted almost 367.5 thousand deaths. Rosstat includes in its statistics those who died from other diseases against the background of COVID, as well as those who were found to have the virus after death.