Information about the ticket program for the match Russia

The Russian Football Union announces the start date for selling tickets for the 2022 World Cup qualifier between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 28, on the website of the ticket operator kassir.ru and in the personal account of the fans of the national team Our guys.

The meeting will take place on October 8 in Kazan at the Kazan Arena stadium. The beginning is at 21:45 Moscow time.

The maximum permitted capacity for the 2022 World Cup qualifier between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia will be 30%, that is, no more than 13,500 spectators.

ATTENTION! Entrance to the stadium is possible only for spectators with a vaccination certificate or a certificate of a previous illness.

At the entrance to the stadium, a QR code will be checked, confirming that spectators have a valid certificate of receipt of the second component of the COVID-19 vaccine (or one-component vaccine) registered in the Russian Federation, or a document containing information about the transferred disease, as well as a document, proving identity. Spectators without a certificate or identity document will be denied entry to the stadium.

The PCR test does not give the right to enter the arena.

Spectators under the age of 18, if accompanied by parents or legal representatives who present the QR code, do not need a certificate to enter the stadium.