Insiders on Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s conflict with his father: “He does not recognize himself as the son of Brad Pitt”

Maddox Jolie-Pitt / Brad Pitt

55-year-old Brad Pitt continues to defend his paternal rights after divorcing 44-year-old Angelina Jolie. And if through the court he already managed to achieve a lot, then in relations with the eldest son Maddox there was no progress and there is no progress.

Three years ago, Brad had an argument with Maddox on board a private jet. The press wrote that the eldest adopted child of the couple stood up for the mother. Jolie later tried to prove to the court that Pitt hit her son, accusing him of child abuse, but the charge was later dropped. Since then, however, 18-year-old Maddox has not spoken to his father.

Maddox is very close to his mother and shuns his father. He doesn’t really recognize himself as the son of Brad Pitt, – said the insider.



Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina adopted a Cambodian boy in 2002, and four years later Brad Pitt became his adoptive father. The conflict between father and son on the plane became the starting point of a divorce in a stellar family. The children of the Hollywood couple stayed with their mother, and met with their father at the appointed time, but not Maddox. The teenager did not visit his parent. Last year at Christmas, he didn’t go to his house to unpack his presents. Then his example was followed by another adopted son of the ex-spouses – Pax.

Maddox and Pax are busy with their own affairs and socializing with friends. They spend less time with family and younger children than before, – An insider commented on family relations after the parents divorced.



Maddox Jolie-Pitt



Brad Pitt



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their son Maddox

