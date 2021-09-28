Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

Google will stop supporting millions of smartphones from September 27: the company will not provide technical support for devices on which older versions of the Android operating system (OS) are installed. This is reported by TASS with reference to the company’s technical support service.

The corporation urged everyone using outdated Android firmware to update the OS to version 3.0 and newer.

“As part of our efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer support logging into accounts on Android devices running on September 27th. [ОС] 2.3.7 or lower, ”the message says.

Users who try to log into their accounts with an older version of the OS will encounter an error when entering their password and will not be able to use email. In addition, they will not be able to log into their YouTube accounts and use maps.

