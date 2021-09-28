IPhone 13 crash test results now live. Camera crashes first

The American insurance service Allstate Protection Plan has conducted a crash test on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Based on the test results, the smartphones remain as strong as the iPhone 12.

For testing, specialists used a special robotic installation. Smartphones were dropped onto concrete.

The iPhone 13 was not damaged the first time the screen was dropped from a height of 1.5 m. On the second throw, the screen cracked in the corners, and dents appeared on the aluminum frame.

The screen of the iPhone 13 Pro, probably due to the weight of the smartphone, cracked on the first drop. Identical crash test results were obtained after putting the cover on the devices.

The back glass of the iPhone 13 performed well even after 4 shots. True, the camera turned out to be the weak point. The coating cracked after the second fall, including when the smartphone was in the case.

The rear glass and cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro are cracked after the first drop. At the same time, the back panel of the smartphone in the case was not damaged at all.

Note that the crash test video was published by a company that sells insurance for such situations. They are directly interested in the smartphone crashing. You shouldn’t trust their research a hundred percent. [AppleInsider]

