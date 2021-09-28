iPhones running iOS 14.8 and iOS 15 drain quickly. What’s the matter

IOS users have long been in the habit of checking with others about iPhone autonomy after the release of fresh updates. People are not too interested in system bugs, overall interface performance, and other metrics. It is important for them how long their smartphone will live from recharging. If at least the same as before, then you can update. And, if not, then perhaps you should endure and wait for Apple to release a patch with a fix. But sometimes it happens that premature discharge of iPhone provokes third-party software, not regular software. Just like in this case.

Users iPhone on iOS 14.8 and iOS 15 began to complain about the premature discharge of their smartphones. The problem manifested itself a long time ago – about a week ago, but, apparently, it began to conquer new horizons not immediately, but gradually. In any case, over time, the number of complaints only grew, and Apple itself did not offer an effective solution to eliminate this deficiency.

Spotify drains iPhone

She didn’t offer it because the problem was not on her side either. As it turned out, the reason charge overrun became the Spotify app. This it provokes increased power consumption and even leads to overheating of the smartphone on which it is installed. The key word here is precisely established. Because, as practice shows, you don’t even need to use the application. It is simple eats charging as not in itself even in a passive mode.

Seems to be, Spotify drains iPhone due to some kind of background processes that the application cannot extinguish. However, what exactly these processes are, neither Apple nor Spotify have told. Moreover, all this is still only guesswork. Even the developers of the Swedish streaming service themselves do not know what the matter is, informing users that they are studying the situation and will soon offer a solution to the problem. After all, you cannot allow a top-end application drained the iPhoneespecially if it is not being used.

Interestingly, the problem mostly only occurs on devices with iOS 14.8 and iOS 15… Apparently, something in these OS versions provokes the application to discharge the iPhone especially strongly. However, Spotify didn’t take responsibility entirely on its own, not shifting it onto Apple. So it is highly likely that the Cupertino company really has nothing to do with it, and the fault is not in the direct hands of the developers who made this kind of bug.

On the other hand, if you read the thematic sites and forums, it becomes clear that even a small, but still noticeable audience of users of earlier OS versions also complains about wasted energy due to Spotify… For the most part, they are limited only to complaints without any evidence, but there is no reason not to believe them, given that the application really provokes premature discharge, in general, there is no.

How to turn off background app refresh

For now, as a temporary solution, the Spotify developers suggest two possible ways to fix the problem:

Complete removal of the application and reinstallation;

Disconnection background app refresh on iOS.

But, if you can most likely cope with the deletion without outside help, then obviously not everyone knows about the way to disable background content refresh in applications. However, there is nothing complicated about this:

Go to “Settings” and open “General”;

Here select the “Content Update” tab;

Disable “Content Update” if you want to disable the update of all applications;

Uncheck a specific application if you want to disable only its update.

This action will prevent applications update content in the background provided that you are connected to a Wi-Fi or 3G / LTE network. Apple itself promises that iPhone operating time and iPad can grow larger if you turn off the background refresh feature. However, in the case of Spotify, there is no guarantee that this will actually happen. First, no one knows exactly which processes need to be limited. And, secondly, it is not a fact that a bug in an application generally obeys a limiting mechanism.

Quite frankly, situations like this happen from time to time with many applications that somehow function in the background. For example, not so long ago Facebook started kill iPhone batteryplaying videos from users’ news feed. The problem was quickly discovered and fixed, but people still had a sediment. It was after that incident that many simply removed the social networking application from their devices.