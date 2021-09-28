It looks like Giger’s horror Scorn was postponed until 2022 – Igromania

That the studio Ebb Software working on biomechanical horror Scorn, first became known in 2014. Seven years later, a mention of the game was found in the group’s press release. Kepler Interactive, which includes Ebb Software.

Kepler Interactive is a global publishing group founded by seven independent studios: A44, Alpha channel, Awaceb, Ebb Software, Shapefarm, Sloclap and Timberline… She received $ 120 million in initial funding and is run by a foundation Kowloon nights…

The press release states that the Kepler group represents more than 250 employees in ten countries, all working on original projects. Game releases are already scheduled for 2022 Sifu Sloclap studios, Tchia Awaceb studios, Tankhead Alpha Channel, an unnamed project A44, and Ebb Software’s Scorn.

The creators of Scorn did not publish an official statement about the postponement of the release. However, they have not updated their page for a long time. Kickstarterand in Twitter the first post in nearly a year concerns Kepler Interactive.

Announcing Kepler Interactive, the first global game publisher co-owned and run by developers! Our mission? Cultivate an environment where studios thrive and maintain creative independence, while combining resources and expertise for impact. https://t.co/T3zNCcGBRU pic.twitter.com/Ptib5yL5pQ – Kepler Interactive (@Kepler_Interact) September 28, 2021