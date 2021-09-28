Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox didn’t like filming Friends with Jean-Claude Van Damme due to language issues. Literally

Action star Jean-Claude Van Damme along with other famous people visited the set of no less iconic “Friends”… The actor appeared as a guest star in the 1996 episode The One After the Superbowl: Part 2where he played himself.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the episode where Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) nearly fought for Van Damme’s attention, episode director Michael Lembeck shared with the portal The hollywood reporter not too fond memories of working with an action star. Van Damme, according to the director, behaved unprofessional and, in addition, caused inconvenience to Aniston and Cox. Bonus scenes not included in the episode captured two kisses of his character – with Rachel and then with Monica. None of the actresses enjoyed filming this romance.

He turned out to be unprepared and unceremonious! I will share one story with you. First we filmed a scene with him and Jennifer, after which she came up to me and said: “Lem, be so kind, ask him not to stick his tongue in my mouth when we kiss.” I told Van Damme, they say, everything is fine, but we are shooting close-ups, so let’s go without the tongue. Later we shoot a scene with Courtney. And then Courtney comes up to me and says: “Lem, please ask him not to stick his tongue in my mouth.” I could not believe it! I had to explain everything to him again, this time harder. Michael Lembek, still shocked

Here we have another shameless white man who took advantage of star status to demonstrate his toxic masculinity. At least, according to Lembek’s sudden revelations.