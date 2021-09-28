Jennifer Aniston attended the birth of her friends, details, latest news

The artist was embarrassed, but she does not regret it.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston revealed that she attended the birth of several of her friends. The friends wanted the actress to support them at a difficult moment.

Aniston told a funny episode of which she became the culprit. Once, when a friend’s child was already in the birth canal, Jennifer became very curious. She bent down to the crotch of the expectant mother to watch the process.

The midwife helping the woman in labor became very angry. As it turned out, the celebrity interfered with him and blocked the light. At some point, the doctor exploded and chased the annoying celebrity aside.

Jennifer Aniston has no regrets about driving the doctor mad. According to the Friends star, the first thing her friend’s child saw was her face. In addition, the actress held the baby by the leg.

Aniston noted that she could be a wonderful doctor. A celebrity would choose dermatology. The actress also reads a lot about genetics.

Note, 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston has no children of her own. In 2016, the actress, tired of the constant reminders of the need to have heirs, published an essay in which she stated that it is not necessary to get married and give birth. Say, you can live fully without it. Later in an interview, Aniston hinted that she tried to become a mother many times, but she failed due to health problems.

