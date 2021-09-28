Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Leonardo DiCaprio and others at the Patron of the Artists Awards

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

A marathon of social events continues in the United States. So, yesterday in Beverly Hills the Patron of the Artists Awards, organized by the Screen Actors Guild, took place. One of the laureates of the ceremony was 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston – she received the “Artist Inspiration” award.

To support Jen on this solemn day came her friends – colleagues on the TV series “Friends” Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Star friends posed together for reporters on the red carpet, and then proceeded to the hall, where Aniston gave a speech of thanks from the stage.

For the release, Jennifer chose a tight-fitting dress with an asymmetrical hem and graceful black sandals. The actress complemented her image with light makeup and careless curls.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

Aniston received the Screen Actors Guild Award for “using her creative and professional success to advance charitable and humanitarian causes.” The organization also honored actor Mark Ruffalo and screenwriter Greg Berlanti with the same award.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer sets a great example for all artists on how to use her influence for the benefit of others,

– noted the members of the Screen Actors Guild.

Recall that Jennifer Aniston is actively involved in charity work. The actress regularly donates millions of dollars to disaster relief, helps St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and supports animal welfare nonprofits.

Leonardo DiCaprio (he came to congratulate his friend and colleague Mark Ruffalo on a well-deserved award), Olivia Wilde, Willem Dafoe, Julia Garner and David Harbor, Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett and many others attended the Patron of the Artists Awards yesterday.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo Olivia Wilde and Laurence Fishburne Julia Garner and David Harbor Willem Dafoe Angela Bassett Markle Ruffalo with his wife Sunrise Cogni Hank Azaria Chrissy Metz