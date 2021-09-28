Jennifer Aniston is surprised that 52-year-old Paul Rudd does not age

Hollywood actress and producer Jennifer Aniston published a series of posts on her Instagram Stories page in which she congratulated her colleague, actor Paul Rudd, on his 52nd birthday.

In the first publication, Aniston showed one of the recent joint photos and added a humorous congratulation to it.

Happy Birthday Paul Rudd! You are not getting old, which is strange, but we congratulate you anyway, ”the actress writes.

After that, the artist showed their joint photographs taken about 10 years ago, and confessed her love for Rudd.

Not only Aniston, in his congratulations, notes that the actor does not age at all. Comments related to his appearance can be seen in congratulations from Mark Ruffalo, Rudd’s Avengers co-star, Elizabeth Banks and other celebrities.

Note that Paul Rudd played his first role on the big screen in 1995 in the comedy “Clueless”, based on Jane Austen’s novel “Emma”, and she immediately brought him fame. After that, the artist participated in a dozen projects, including the series “Friends”. In it, he worked with Jennifer Aniston and played the role of the husband of the character Lisa Kudrow. One of Rudd’s most recent works is the Ant-Man movie comic strip.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin