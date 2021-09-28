Jennifer Aniston – Is the actress preparing to become a mother

Recently, information appeared on the Web that the 52-year-old Hollywood actress, star of the sitcom “Friends” Jennifer Aniston is going to adopt a child from a Mexican orphanage. A celebrity spokesperson responded to this information.

Jennfer Aniston (photo: latimes.com)

“Rumors that Jennifer is in the process of adopting a child are false and have never been true,” the message says.

Note that the publication Closeronline wrote that the star of “Friends” decided to talk about the adoption of the child during the filming of the special issue of the sitcom, which brought together the entire cast. Allegedly, the actress thought that the reunion of “Friends” is a great occasion to break the news.

By the way, this is not the first time information appears on the network that actress Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a girl from a shelter in Mexico. Previously, the media wrote that she wants to do this not alone, but with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she allegedly resumed a relationship. But the information was not confirmed.

Jennifer Aniston herself does not comment on the situation with the adoption of the child.

Recall that the famous American actress Jennifer Aniston, who gained great popularity after the role of Rachel Green in the TV series “Friends”, said that she was forced to fight for her place in Hollywood.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that personal trainer Jennifer Aniston Sebastian Lagri told how the actress manages to look luxurious at this age. According to him, the star of “Friends” closely monitors his diet. It is this principle that helps her stay healthy and not gain excess weight.

