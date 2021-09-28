Jennifer Aniston nearly lost her role as Rachel on Friends

Jennifer Aniston appeared on the SiriusXM show Gail King: in an interview with the host, the 52-year-old actress admitted that she might have lost her iconic role as Rachel on the NBC series Friends.

Shot from the series “Friends”

“The director immediately told me that I would only be in three episodes. And so, when we filmed everything, my friends started calling me and asking to help them get on the role of Rachel instead of me. I thought: “What?”, And made a fateful decision. I asked the producer if I could stay and continue playing Rachel Green. He agreed, ”said Aniston.

Shot from the series “Friends”

However, this decision was not supported by the former producer of the actress. In parallel, in 1994, Aniston starred in the CBS series “Climbing”, which was “at war” with NBC. Therefore, the producers did everything to prevent Friends from becoming a rating show: “He said that he saw this series and thinks that he will not make me a star. But he was wrong. ”

Friends (Photo: HBO Max)

Note, in the recent reunion of “Friends” Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted that they fell in love with each other from the first season! But the actors didn’t want to ruin the working relationship. In addition, it became known that Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry turned out to be distant cousins ​​- they have English relatives from the 1600s. The couple are also associated with singer Lady Gaga. Matthew is reported to be Gaga’s 14th cousin and Courtney is the pop icon’s 17th cousin.