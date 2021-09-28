Jennifer Aniston revealed the main secret of her beauty and slimness

The actress spoke about healthy eating and a new advertising campaign, which she is happy to face.

It has long been known that Jennifer Aniston looks great precisely because of her healthy diet, exercise and vitamin intake. She works hard to keep her skin, hair and body in good condition. And the other day the 51-year-old star of the Friends series announced that she had become the face of the healthy lifestyle brand Vital Proteins. In addition to starring in an advertising campaign, Jen also got the position of creative director of the brand.

The actress said that she is a client of the brand and she herself initiated cooperation with him.

“I am delighted to finally announce that I am joining Vital Proteins as Chief Creative Officer. I started using Vital Proteins on a regular basis a few years ago, so when the opportunity presented itself to be part of the brand, I jumped at it. I have always paid special attention to taking care of my health and now I want to tell others about the importance of vitamins. Our strength comes from within, which is why I choose the right nutrition and quality supplements. This is how I start every day, ”the actress shared.

In advertising shots, Jennifer motivates her to go in for sports with her toned body in sports leggings and a top. The perfected body of the famous actress makes you seriously think about the benefits of a healthy diet.

Jennifer Aniston’s personal trainer Leion Azubuike spoke about the actress’s diet: most often it is only healthy food, which is full of healthy fats – avocado, salmon, coconut oil, etc. Although Jennifer does not hide that she can afford to deviate from proper nutrition and eat, for example, her favorite dish – Carbonara pasta. True, instead of pork belly, she adds turkey meat there.

