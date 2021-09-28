Jennifer Aniston said she was ready for a new novel: “I think it’s time”

After breaking up with Justin Theroux in 2017, the actress put her romantic life on pause.





Jennifer Aniston











About four years ago, Jennifer Aniston divorced her husband, with whom they have been together since 2011. Then the actress decided it was time to pay attention to herself. “I’ve been dating someone since I was 20. So it was really nice to take a break from it all,” Jennifer shared in a recent interview. Recall that, in addition to Justin Theroux, her companions were: musician Adam Duritz, and actors Tate Donovan and Brad Pitt.

Now that the actress has fully recovered from the breakup, she stated that she does not mind letting someone else into her life. “I think I’m ready to share myself with others. [человеком]- said Jennifer, – I didn’t want this for a long time, and I really liked being an independent woman, not being part of a couple. the first time is a good indicator. More confidence, but not audacity. Sense of humor. Generosity, kindness towards people. ”

Previously, Jennifer also shared her priorities in her personal life. The actress admitted that dating apps are not to her liking, in contrast to live communication and real dates. She also noted that she does not strive for marriage as such: “I am interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living a pleasant life, having fun with each other. That’s all we should strive for. It does not have to be written down in legal documents “.