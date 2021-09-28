Jennifer Aniston said she was ready for a romantic relationship and described the man of her dreams

Ekaterina KOVALENKO 28 September 21:57

Photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston

American actress Jennifer Aniston said that she is ready for a relationship, although she enjoys being alone. She reported this to Bruce Bozzie on Radio Andy.

“Not a single important person has gotten on my radar yet, but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with others, – said Aniston.

52-year-old Aniston noted that she spent almost 30 years of her life on relationships and really enjoyed it.

– I did not want [встречаться] for a long time, and I really enjoyed being myself without being part of a couple, ”the actress said. – I was already part of the couple. Insofar as [в начале отношений] I was 20 years old, there was something really nice about taking the time.

Aniston says she should get to know a man in person, and not on a dating app. The artist said that she considers herself to be “old school” in this matter.

– People no longer come to meet. They don’t. It’s weird, ”Aniston said.

According to the artist, the first kiss is “very important” to understand how compatible you are. The artist noted that she was looking for certain character traits in a partner.

“The ease with which the conversation proceeds the first time is a good indicator,” Jennifer said. – Confidence, but not audacity. Humor, please, please. Generous, kind to people. And someone who appreciates a healthy lifestyle is also a must. I think fitness is important, and not just for appearance, because I want to stay here for a long time, and not be in a wheelchair when I turn 80, Aniston said.

In September 2021, Aniston also announced that she did not want to date a man from Hollywood.

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and from 2015 to 2017 to Justin Theroux. The artist has maintained friendly relations with her ex-husbands. The artist also tried to build serious relationships with Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler.