Jennifer Lawrence is simply unrecognizable with bright red hair.

Her new hair color will make you think.

Jennifer Lawrence has experimented with different hairstyles and hair shades over the years, but is still remembered by the general audience for her ironic image with bright wheat beach curls.

However, the last role of the actress will make everyone wonder if this is how she is going to be a blonde. The day before, Lawrence was spotted with bright red hair and bushy straight bangs at a train station in Boston while filming for the upcoming film Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Deadline, the film is about two low-skilled astronomers who embark on a press tour to warn humanity of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. In addition to Jen Lowe and DiCaprio, literally everyone starred in Don’t Look Up: Timothy Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Kid Cadi, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley and Rob Morgan.

While this bold hair color is a surprise look for Lawrence, this isn’t the first time the actress has gone red. Back in 2012, she “accidentally” blushed after dyed blonde and then brunette. “Her new color is actually a fluke,” famed hairdresser Mark Townsend told InStyle at the time. She has been dyed and repainted so many times that I told her to take a break and use shampoos to remove the paint. ”











