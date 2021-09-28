“Joshua from the times of Wladimir Klitschko would have defeated Usyk,” reports Eddie Hearn – Boxing / MMA / UFC

British promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on rematch between Briton Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) and WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Alexander Usik (19-0, 13 KOs).

“Joshua believed he could outbox and break Usyk, but he didn’t. This is frustrating, because Anthony can box 20 times better than in the fight with Usik. Now revenge awaits us. That’s all that matters.

Joshua is devastated by defeat. Now all he thinks about in the next six months is to get his belts back and beat Alexander Usik. This operation continues. Probably many fans will write off Joshua. Respect him for fighting Usik.

Joshua doesn’t need to change his style. He was trying to outbid arguably the best boxer in the world. It was a bad idea, but this is what he did.

Anthony is a fast learner. Against Andy Ruiz in the second match, he drew up the perfect game plan. He must do it again.

It all comes down to a bad battle plan. There will be big changes in the next fight. Joshua from the time of Wladimir Klitschko would have defeated Alexander Usik. This is what he needs to rehabilitate himself in a rematch.

Perhaps Anthony wanted to be more aggressive in the fight with Usyk, but he could not at that particular moment. Still, we must pay tribute to Usik – he was great.

After the starting bell in the rematch, Joshua must let go of his hands. He needs to strive to chop off his opponent’s head. Anthony knows he can’t win otherwise. It’s not that Joshua has no abilities, it’s just that he fights with Usyk. Watch the fight again. Anthony did not let go of his hands, but, nevertheless, Usyk was shocked several times – this despite the fact that Joshua did not invest in the blow.

Now Usyk will celebrate his victory. Perhaps he will go on a world tour, as Ruiz did. And Anthony Joshua will stay at the gym and work towards winning the rematch, ”Hearn said.

Usyk defeated Joshua via unanimous decision.

