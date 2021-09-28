Justin Theroux spoke frankly about divorce from Jennifer Aniston

“We love each other”.





Celebrities announced their separation in February 2018, but did not name the reason for the divorce. This provoked rumors that the spouses had quarreled with the housing issue: Jennifer Aniston allegedly preferred California lifestyle, and Justin Theroux wanted to live in New York. In a new interview, the actor finally revealed whether this is true or not.

“For the most part, this is not true. Look, people come up with stories that make them feel better or make things easier … It’s not just that, Justin told Esquire. – I would say that we have remained friends. We do not talk every day, but sometimes we call each other and correspond. “

“Whether you like it or not, we haven’t had a dramatic breakup, we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I value our friendship. I would be upset if we didn’t communicate. And I want to think the same about her, ”added the actor.

Teru confirms his words every February 11, touchingly congratulating the ex-beloved on her birthday.